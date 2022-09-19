Somalia: China's Ambassador Meets With Somalia's Aviation Minister

19 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The minister of transport and aviation Fardowsa Osman received at her office the Chinese ambassador to Somalia Fei Shengchao on Sunday.

The minister and Fei Shengchao discussed a range of issues related to cooperation and how China can help the ministry modernize aviation services and its Mogadishu headquarters.

"Today [Sunday] I received H.E Fei Shengchao, the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia. We discussed bilateral cooperation in Civil Aviation infrastructure development and capacity-building programs for the Somali Aviation sector," she tweeted.

The Ambassador confirmed they will take the first steps in the development of the Aviation Authority in Somalia. China is one of the world's leading countries in Aviation and Transportation.

