Uganda: Entebbe Airport Continues to Record Increased Passenger Traffic

The amount of travellers using the Entebbe International Airport increased in August, continuing its upward trend.

When compared to data from July, figures released on Monday by Vianney Luggya, the spokesperson for the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), showed a slight increase in the number of passengers passing through the nation's sole international airport.

Vianney reports that 156,081 foreign travellers passed through Entebbe Airport in August 2022.

"Entebbe International Airport handled 156,081 international passengers in August 2022 (73,899 arrivals & 82,182 departures), an average of 5,034 pax per day," Luggya said.

Entebbe Airport handled an average of 4,892 passengers per day in July 2022.

Vianney claims that a number of factors, including "widespread vaccination across the globe, which has led to relaxation of some previously stringent travel requirements," have contributed to this upward and steady increase in passenger traffic.

Fully immunised individuals are exempt from Entebbe Airport's PCR test requirements, and Luggya claimed that this, too, may have contributed to the increase.

"Confidence building measures by airports, including Entebbe and Airlines across the globe have reassured passengers," Vianney added.

"Travel by pilgrims to and from Mecca was key in July, and so is travel for trade and employment in the Middle East. Conferences are back and tourism numbers are rising," he said.

The UCAA spokesperson said that since January of this year, there has been an increase in the number of passengers. 3,500 to 5,000 passengers daily on average.