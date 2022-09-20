Sudan: Three Siblings Killed, One Sibling Injured in North Darfur UXO Blast

18 September 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher — Three siblings were killed in an explosion as a result of an unexploded ordnance (UXO), the fourth sibling was also injured in the explosion which occurred in Duram village in North Darfur, on Friday.

Sources told Radio Dabanga that the four children who were tending their sheep, found a "strange object and began playing with it", causing the UXO to explode.

Two children died immediately when the UXO exploded, while the two other children were taken to El Fasher Hospital, where one of them died while being treated. The fourth sibling is currently receiving treatment for her injuries.

* Years of ongoing conflict have left war-torn areas of Sudan littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO). Radio Dabanga appeals to listeners throughout the region (and elsewhere in our reception area) not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other ammunition found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others, and report it immediately to an elder or the local police

