Sudan: Khartoum Resistance Committees Commemorate January 17 Massacre

18 September 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Khartoum North (Bahri) and Khartoum resistance committees organised a demonstration on Saturday, to commemorate the January 17 massacre in Bahri, where seven people were killed and more than a 100 protesters were injured. Demonstrators gathered in Bahri, carrying pictures of the slain protesters, and demanded retribution and the handover of power to the people.

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) affirmed in a statement, their solidarity with the demonstrators in "commemorating the martyrs". The FFC affirmed that their 2deaths were not in vain", adding that they would pursue their goals are achieved by "defeating the coup and restoring the civil democratic transformation".

Doctors demand better work environment and salary structure

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, the Syndicate of Legal Doctors, and the Committee of Consultants and Specialists, invited all doctors of all categories to participate in a vigil at Omdurman Hospital today.

In a press release on Friday, they stated that the vigil's aim is to "improve and provide medical services to people, with free emergency health services and primary health care centres", The statement read.

They also wanted to improve the work environment, by improving the salary structure for health cadres.

