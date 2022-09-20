Tanzania: Nanyumbu Residents Revel On Govt Support

Mtwara — RESIDENTS of Kamundi Ward in Nanyumbu District Council, of Mtwara region have expressed their gratitude to the government for releasing 82m/- for construction of a six-metre bridge in the area.

They lauded President Samia Suluhu Hassan's led government for placing much emphasis in infrastructure improvement across the country. In fact, they have organised a special ceremony at the launch of the new bridge that now connects the villages within the ward.

Speaking to reporters in Kamundi village, several residents said the construction of the bridge has brought much relief to their life.

The bridge connects Kamundi village with Mkamaindo and Mikangairo villages. Before the construction of the bridge, the residents were unable to move from one village to another because the swelling river was always a threat.

"Construction of this bridge will significantly ease movement of people at the nearby villages. We really thank the government for finally making it a reality," said Mr Ahmed Kinde (70) a resident of Kamundi village.

"The river was a threat, especially to women and school children who had to cross it to go to school and women for health services among others," he said, adding that the river claimed many lives especially pregnant women and children.

He thanked Nanyumbu Member of Parliament Yahaya Mhata, saying he is the one who made sure the bridge is constructed.

Kamundi Village Executive Officer (VEO) Ms Suzan Nampeshe said the construction of the bridge has eased the movement of people from one village to another. She thanked President Samia for releasing the funds that enabled the construction of the bridge.

Kamundi Ward Councilor Elvas Sylvester said the 'wananchi' waited for a long time to see that the bridge is constructed pointing to MP Mhata as their hero.

"He really worked hard to ensure the bridge is constructed and we've to praise him for his efforts," he said.

Manager of Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) in Nanyumbu Mr Hussein Mwombeki said the bridge worth 82m/- was constructed in the 2021/2022 financial year.

He said before, the 'wananchi' in the ward were unable to move from one village to another because of the flooded river.