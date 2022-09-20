Tanzania: Geita Ready for 600 At the Fifth Geita Mineral Exhibition

Geita — GEITA Region Commissioner (RC), Mr Martin Shigela has said that approximately 600 members from public and private institutions have confirmed their presence at the fifth National Mineral Technology Expo to be held in Geita.

The exhibitions scheduled to take place from September 27th to October 8th this year in Geita Township would this year run with the theme-'Mines and Economic Opportunities, Jobs for Sustainable Development' with the focus to use the expo to expand economic opportunities.

It will be coordinated by the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE) and Geita Town Council Authorities.

Mr Shigela confirmed this over the weekend, while speaking to journalists, saying 12 exhibitors are from foreign countries -- Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Malawi, India and China.

He said that the fifth Geita Mineral Expo focuses to expand the scope of mining sector by encouraging the use of advanced technology to reach the global mineral market demand.

"For a citizen who engages in a mining sector, he or she participates in precious gems, and for a one who needs to join minerals marketing, this is the best opportunity to attend and widen his or her mineral sector network," he said.

The Geita Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Professor Godius Kahyarara said the 2022 theme is 'Mines and Economic Opportunities, Jobs for Sustainable Development' with the focus to use the expo to expand economic opportunities.

"In our region, we have many artisanal and small scale miners, they produce 5.8 tonnes per year, on average, since the technology used is poor, the loss of pure minerals is higher by 70 to 80 per cent on their activities.

"These exhibitions will help at least to improve the technology used, we can increase the efficiency by 70 to 80 per cent, and we get at least 20 to 25 tonnes of pure gold from artisanal and small scale miners," he said.

Geita Regional Police Commander, ACP Henry Mwaibambe said the Police Force has beefed up security in run up to and throughout the exhibitions, so that it can be held safely to achieve the government's goal.