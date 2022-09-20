Uganda Intensifies Border Surveillance After Ebola Outbreak in Eastern DR Congo

25 August 2022
The Independent (Kampala)
By Xinhua

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda has intensified surveillance on its western border following a reported Ebola case in the neighboring eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a senior government official said Thursday.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, told Xinhua by telephone that they have also intensified risk communication in the border districts.

"We have already intensified our surveillance system and risk communication in the border districts to ensure there is no importation of Ebola," Ainebyoona said.

Allan Muruta, the commissioner in charge of epidemics at the ministry, told local media that the risk of disease spread was high in 21 bordering districts.

The World Health Organization announced a resurgence of Ebola in the North Kivu Province of DRC which borders Uganda.

