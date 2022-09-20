Tanzania: PM Urges Envoys to Lure Investors, Find Markets for Tz Products

Dodoma — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has tasked Tanzania's envoys abroad to put emphasis on implementation of economic diplomacy and find markets for Tanzanian products.

Mr Majaliwa said in Dodoma yesterday that the government was looking for investors in different sectors including agriculture, mining and natural resources after improvement in investment climate to make Tanzania an attractive investment destination.

"We want useful investors in order to strengthen our economy. We also want investors who would produce here in Tanzania using our own raw materials," he said in a meeting with Tanzania Ambassador in the Netherlands, Caroline Chipeta, High Commissioner to Zimbabwe, Simon Sirro and High Commissioner to Zambia, Lt Gen Mathew Mkingule.

"Our country is among nations blessed with strategic geographical location. We have access to several regional markets including SADC and EAC, even our investment climate is good. We have planes, ports and we continue making improvements in mining sector."

Mr Majaliwa wanted them to organise forums and joint business meetings with businesspeople in the countries where they represent Tanzania.

"Go and look for markets for our locally produced goods. Participate in organized forums in those nations so that you can market our products. We want our farmers benefit from markets in those countries," he said.

He said they should also ensure they protect the good image of Tanzania in the respective countries, as well as focusing on luring tourists to Tanzania.

On technology transfer, he said the diplomats have a duty to look out for new technologies that could also be applied in Tanzania.

He also challenged the ambassadors to promote Kiswahili, noting they would use their charisma to market the Kiswahili language.

He suggested that they could also introduce Kiswahili classes.

Speaking on behalf of his fellows, ambassador of Tanzania to Zimbabwe, Simon Sirro, promised that they will work hard and ensure the country benefit from the diplomatic relations with those countries in the wake of the trust that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has bestowed on them.