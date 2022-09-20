Tanzania/Uganda: Taifa Stars Leave for Football International Friendly Against Uganda, Libya

20 September 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

Taifa Stars have departed this morning en-route to Libya for two international friendly engagements which falls on FIFA calendar.

Their first game in Libya will be on Sunday against Uganda in an explosive duel as whenever the two neighbouring countries meet, the game is always tough.

Then on Tuesday, Stars will face Libya in their final signal testing encounter before winding up their two friendly assignments and head back home.

The team's interim Head Coach Honour Janza insists that the games will help to shape further his squad as he tries to impart his tactics to the squad.

Janza who succeeded Kim Poulsen at the helm of the national team guided them to a 3-0 loss in the second leg match of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers to Uganda.

The outcome saw Tanzania eliminated in the qualifiers with a 4-0 aggregate loss as such, people are anxious to see how the team will perform in Libya.

The Zambian trainer is being assisted by Assistant Coach Mecky Mexime while goalkeeping trainer is veteran goalie Juma Kaseja.

