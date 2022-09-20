Tanzania: State to Expand Trade Scope Between Mainland and Zanzibar

Dodoma — THE government has said efforts are being stepped up to expand the scope of business between Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar to enable traders and the general public from both sides to further enjoy the benefits of the Union.

Deputy Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade Exaud Kigahe spoke of the government determination in Parliament on Monday when responding to the question asked by Konde ACT Wazalendo MP Mohamed Said Issa.

According to the deputy minister, some of the strategies that the ministry has been implementing, as part of the efforts to expand trade between the two sides of the union, include sensitising business companies and individuals to participate in trade fair organised on Mainland or Zanzibar.

The deputy minister said other efforts focus on assessing to determine non-tariff barriers affecting business between the two sides and bringing Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) on the discussion table for the objective of resolving certain trade issues.

"Expanding the scope of business cooperation between Mainland and Zanzibar is done by observing the existing laws, rules and regulations," the deputy minister said.

In his supplementary question, Konde MP asked the government to harmonise regulatory activities carried out by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) and Zanzibar Bureau of Standards (ZBS) to avoid inconveniences.

Building his argument, Mr Issa said goods inspected by ZBS in Zanzibar are again required to be inspected and certified by TBS after being ferried to Mainland, something is creating unnecessary inconvenience to traders.

Reacting to the argument, Deputy Minister Kigahe said the matter was on the government table.