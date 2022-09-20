Ghana Gives Higher Returns On Investments - Information Minister

19 September 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran

The Minister for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged prospective investors to consider Ghana as the gateway to the African market.

He described the country as a fertile ground for investment where businesses thrive due to its stable economic atmosphere.

The Minister said this at a 6-day diaspora investor community summit organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion (GIPC) in Toronto, Canada last Thursday.

He said Ghana is a better investment destination than its counterparts on the continent due to its stable political environment and vast investment opportunities.

The Minister said as the host of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Ghana has been placed in a pivotal position to lead Africa's economic and financial renaissance.

"This means that when you come back and do business in Ghana, and with Ghana, you are only opening your door to access the entire African continent. I want to encourage you to come and invest in Ghana," he added.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah stated Ghana has a wide range of investment vehicles available for every investor class which offer higher returns than other African countries.

He assured the diaspora investor communities of guaranteed returns should they choose Ghana as their investment destination, citing the high returns in investment in equity markets and the high yields on Government of Ghana bonds as salient reasons for investors to focus on Ghana.

The Ghana-Canada Investment Summit brought together delegates from the international investor community, particularly from Canada, venture capitalists, and private equity fund managers, among others, for in-depth discussions and exploration of viable investment opportunities across the Ghanaian economy.

It was also aimed at matching diaspora, Canadian investors and local entrepreneurs and creating awareness of the potential of Diaspora Direct Investment while increasing trade between Ghana and Canada.

