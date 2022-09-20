Kenya: Is Freedom Coming? Mwendwa Leads Other FKF Officials Back to Kandanda House

Nairobi — The closest signs yet that the ousted Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will be back in office in due time was clear on Tuesday afternoon when embattled boss Nick Mwendwa led several other officials in re-opening the Federation headquarters, Kandanda House.

The headquarters located adjacent to the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani was locked down by police last year after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the Federation, and the ousted officials barred from accessing it.

But on Tuesday, Mwendwa, accompanied by police and officials including Secretary General Barry Otieno re-accessed the offices.

Get ready pale pre-season shughuli ndio hii. Kuanzia Kesho train hard, in one month or so season inakuja. pic.twitter.com/5oT4icsqe4-- Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) September 13, 2022

This comes just a few weeks after Mwendwa, who has been in and out of police custody over allegations of embezzlement of funds, wrote to FIFA and informing them that he will soon be back in office.

On Wednesday, the Courts will rule whether or not fresh charges preferred against Mwendwa, after his initial case was dropped by the Director of Public Prosecutions, will be admissible.

This comes even as the Ministry of Sports-installed Caretaker Committee announced on Monday that the start of the new season, which was initially set for this weekend, has been pushed forward by a week, giving the flimsy excuse of the KECOSO games currently on in Kericho.

But, it is expected that the Federation will regain full control of running of the leagues and this will mean that a whole start in plans, including registration of players and fresh fixtures drafted.