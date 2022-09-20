Kenya: President Ruto to Make Inaugural Address at UN General Assembly

20 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto is on Wednesday set to make his inaugural address at the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the president will also hold bilateral talks with several Heads of State and Government during the four-day meeting.

"Participation at the highest level in the UNGA is particularly important for Kenya as the country seeks to complete the second year of its non-permanent membership to the United Nations Security Council," a statement from the Ministry indicated.

It said that at the bilateral level, President Ruto will lead Kenya's quest to harness relations with the United States of America guided by the 5 pillars bilateral strategic dialogue partnership.

"The Head of State will also attend to a working session with senior representatives of the American businesses during which he will urge for increased trade and investment between the two countries."

It indicated that the president will also seize the opportunity to engage other select World leaders on priority areas of bilateral relations.

In his capacity as Coordinator, President Ruto will also chair a meeting of the Conference of African Heads of State on Climate Crisis (CAHOSCC).

The statement pointed out that at United Nations Headquarters, Kenya will seek to promote its Foreign Policy at the multilateral system including "enhancing participation in the quest for realization of SDGs and global leadership in emerging issues including climate change."

The 77th UNGA coincides with the worst drought in the Horn of Africa with many countries in the region including Kenya experiencing unprecedented effects in the last forty years.

