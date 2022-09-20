Kenya: PS Macharia Welcomes Proposal to Have Ministry of Diaspora

20 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau has lauded the proposed establishment of the Ministry of Diaspora to address issues affecting its citizens.

Macharia told Members of the National Assembly that his Ministry was overwhelmed even as it focuses to boost remittances.

President William Ruto said the decision to create the docket was arrived at following complaints that the Kenyans in the diaspora have not received the attention they deserve.

"We must protect and promote our diaspora. I was very proud to hear the president announcing that he is going to have a ministry of diaspora because it takes that burden off of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and puts it where it belongs," he stated.

"Where it can have dedicated support. It is not possible for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to manage diaspora affairs effectively."

The president had promised Kenyans in the diaspora that he will put in place a ministry that will address their concerns better.

He had outlined a health package that will enable them to cater for their relatives back home.

He stated that these provisions will further enable those in the diaspora to invest in other areas like housing and infrastructure without anyone taking advantage of them.

According to the DP, these packages will be adjusted to comfortably meet the needs of those living outside Kenya.

The National Treasury data shows that diaspora remittances rose to Sh283.6 billion or 13 percent from Sh250.4 billion between January to July 2022.

