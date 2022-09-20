Rwandan Anglican Community Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Rwandans and the British Community living in the country held a commemoration mass in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of the Anglican Church located in Kibagabaga, Gasabo District.

The longest-reigning monarch died at the age of 96 on September 8 after moments of concern for her health as expressed by her medical doctors.

She was the titular head of the Anglican Church owing to her position as the supreme governor of the Church of England.

The service was attended by different officials including Omar Daair, British High Commissioner to Rwanda and Soraya Hakuziyaremye, Central Bank's Deputy Governor.

"We need to have faith in these times of despair," said Manasseh Gahima, Bishop of Gahini Diocese of the Anglican Church, after reading the Bible verse, John 14:1-2.

He said the Lord is giving hope to the people of the United Kingdom and members of the Commonwealth who draw traits of dignity and responsibility from the late Queen.

"Whatever happens to us should be a lesson to be steadfast and courageous...and understand that the life we live today must be a description of the life we will life afterward."

I pray the Lord helps us to understand the purpose for which we are created...we are supposed to live a life that adds value to other people, said Gahima.

Daair said the messages of support the British people have received from Rwanda and the rest of the world were moving.

He added that Queen Elizabeth II was a symbol of compassion in putting other people first and leaves a legacy of upholding diversity and mutual respect.

The British monarch who reigned for 70 years was automatically replaced by his eldest son, now King Charles III. He took on the responsibility to also become the head of the Commonwealth, to which Rwanda is part of and President Paul Kagame is now its Chair in Office.

Upon her passing away, Kagame ordered the national flag and that of the East African Community on Rwandan soil to be flown at half-mast in honour of the Queen.

While mourning her, Kagame also said that the Queen left a legacy of a modern Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is to be held on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, after which King Charles requested continued public mourning for a week after her funeral.

President Kagame arrived in London on Sunday to join other world leaders who will attend the funeral.

A choir sing different song during the service.

The service in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II took place at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of the Anglican Church in Kibagabaga, Gasabo District.

Mourners observe a moment of silence to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of the Anglican Church in Kigali on September 18.

Omar Daair, British High Commissioner to Rwanda, speaks to congregants, Queen Elizabeth was the titular head of the Anglican Church.

Rolande Pryce, the World Bank Group Country Manager for Rwanda, signs the book of condolences after the church service.

