Rwanda: PM Ngirente in Angola for Lourenço's Inauguration

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente earlier Thursday arrived in Luanda for the inauguration of Angolan President João Manuel Goncalves Lourenço who won a second term last month.

President Lourenço will today be sworn-in after securing a narrow win in what has been described as the tightest race in the country's history.

Ngirente, who's representing President Paul Kagame, joins several Heads of State and Government and other dignitaries from across Africa and beyond, at a colourful event taking place on the historic palm tree-lined Praca da Republica square in the heart of the capital.

The incumbent campaigned on an anti-corruption platform, promising to further press on with his political commitments with courage and responsibility.

The 68-year-old won 51.17 per cent of the vote and his victory was later upheld by court.

Rwanda and Angola have in recent years taken steps to deepen bilateral ties, including signing 13 new agreements last year covering several sectors, including justice, human rights, mining, natural resources, among others.

Both countries are members of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), an 11-nation grouping currently chaired by President Lourenço.

The Angolan leader has in recent years been a key player in efforts to find lasting peace in the Great Lakes Region, including mediating in talks between Rwanda and DR Congo.