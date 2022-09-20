South Africa: Acting President David Mabuza Concerned About Carnage On South African Roads

20 September 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Acting President David Mabuza has noted with concern the accidents that have occurred on South African roads involving trucks.

The first truck accident took place on Saturday, 17 September 2022 in uPhongolo, KwaZulu-Natal and claimed 20 lives.

Earlier yesterday, another accident took place on the R66/34 near Ulundi again in the KwaZulu-Natal with no reported fatalities.

The Acting President has thanked the rapid response by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government in attending to the needs of the victims' families in this hour of grief.

The Acting President underscored the importance of road safety, and that it should be a priority for all road users to curb the high fatality rate as a result of road accidents.

"Every life that is lost on the road is one too many, we therefore call on road users to exercise caution and be patient with other road users, in order to save lives," said Acting President Mabuza.

The Acting President further called on every concerned South African not to resort to destruction of property and violent acts against truck drivers, but should allow authorities to attend to the prevailing challenge on the roads. This would include an imbizo with the trucking industry to discuss the challenges faced by drivers and find solutions that will improve safety on the roads for truck drivers and other road users.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X