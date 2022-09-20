Uganda: African Leaders Make News At Queen's Funeral As Museveni, Buhari Miss the Bus

President Museveni remained the spoken-of hero as he missed hitchhiking the bus where all African leaders were collected and thrown to be able to transport them to Queen's funeral ceremony in Westminster Abbey, UK.

A rare photo of the president warming benches in a communal coach while giggling away to whichever jokes they shared amongst themselves, was the beginning of a day's roasting that later turned into a trending moment for memes and trolls.

The picture shows Kenya's Ruto sharing the back two seats with his wife, while Tanzania's Samia Suluhu is the surprise in the picture, owing to the fact that travels have not been her "thing".

Uganda was represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo who enjoyed a selfie in another bus with faces one must carefully study.

A clip had earlier filtered through the feed showing American President Joe Biden arriving in his official beast, striking a very yawning difference with how his colleagues showed up behind him, piled in coaches without logical protocol.

Uganda's and Africa's long-serving leader, Museveni was a loud miss, and his absence could have given him much-needed marks as a section of social media users praised his defiance alongside that of Nigeria's Buhari.

Many flew with the presumption that Museveni and his counterpart had envisioned that kind of "treatment" and sought to disassociate themselves from it.

In September 2015, President Museveni decided to take a walk from the UN quarters to the Ugandan Mission located a few kilometres in New York. The president's handlers did not mention his reason to take a walk.

Rwanda's Kagame was the other notable absentee albeit temporarily as pictures would later show him seated in what the local Ugandan dialect would refer to as "ki Russia". Indeed, his sitting arrangement gave away a lot about how he must have arrived at the venue.

Social media was awash with jokes and memes in reference to the scenario African presidents found themselves in, while a few people maintained some reason.

We review the memes and reactions here;

