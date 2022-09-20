Ethiopia: Ukraine to Provide Ethiopia, Somalia With 50,000 Metric Tons of Free Wheat

Ukraine's Cabinet Ministry said that it will reimburse Ethiopia and Somalia for Hr 420 million ($11.4 million) worth of wheat. On Sept. 17, a ship carrying 30,000 metric tons of grain departed for Ethiopia from Odesa Oblast via the UN-backed grain corridor.

This decision came after the President of Ukraine Zelensky said last month that his country's wheat will be saved for people who are dying of hunger in the world, including Somalia.

This statement came a few days after a ship chartered by the United Nations left the Black Sea port in Ukraine and docked in Djibouti.

The ship is carrying around 30,000 tons of wheat intended to help millions of people who have been affected by drought in Ethiopia, where wars are going on in some parts of the country.

Africa was heavily dependent on wheat and oil from Ukraine, whose exports stopped after the Russian invasion of the country in February 2022.

In July in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement to allow wheat ships to leave the country's ports safely to address the global food shortage.