South Africa: Skipper Williams Ready to Lead Bafana Bafana From the Back

The last time Ronwen Williams captained the South African senior national team he was goalkeeper for Supersport United, where he spent 18 years of his career.

He returned to the Bafana Bafana camp this week as a Mamelodi Sundowns player but according to him, nothing has changed.

"I have just transitioned from one team to another. Nothing much has changed except where I now play, but it doesn't feel like a massive shift. I know the players, I've interacted with them, played with them, sometimes against them and football is still at the heart of it all.

"One glaring thing, however, in my 10 games with my new club is having to come up against my former team. That was a different feeling, but it was business," said the Bafana Bafana captain.

The focus now changes from local football to international friendlies and Williams believes there are no easy games.

"We need to regain our confidence, but it's not a given that we will do this against either Botswana or Sierra Leone, because on the African continent there are no easy opponents, we will give our all. It's about putting our best boot forward," he said.

Agility. Focus. Work hard. Keep the end-goal in sight!

These are the words and really the mindset of the 30-year old footballer at the moment. Taking the younger players under his wing in camp is something he says every leader has to do.

"I was a junior player once, I know what it is like to get a call-up, your first cap, or even your first camp. Memories are made from moments like these and it is important to share with the younger players the reality of why they are here, and the hard road that lies ahead to qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)."

Bafana Bafana take on Sierra Leone on 24th September 2022 and Botswana on the 27th September 2022.