Namibia: Kunene Farmers Equipped With Climate Change Adaptation Skills

Trainers working with farmers in the Kunene region recently received further training on integrating climate change adaptation in farming activities in Khorixas.

The training capacitated selected stakeholders who in turn are expected to support smallholder farmers, farmers' groups, and various institutions in Kunene Region to enhance their resilience to social, economic, and environmental risks and shocks by mainstreaming climate change adaptation options into their farming activities.

The training of trainers modules covered in the workshop ranged from understanding climate change adaptation, cost-effective climate change adaptation options in arable farming, analysis of risks and hazards associated with climate change in the region, alternative livelihoods options: biodiversity economy, managing human-wildlife conflict, lesson learned from crop cultivate good practices, livestock good practice and solar predator light technology.

Kunene region, situated in the north-western part of Namibia is one of the most vulnerable regions and is severely affected by climate-related shocks such as recurrent droughts.

The training came after the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) contracted Bluewaves Development Consultants to undertake a climate change vulnerability assessment in the region to support the IREMA Kunene Project.

The project aims at reducing climate-driven risks in targeted landscapes through developing and implementing cost-effective drought adaptation options to ensure food and nutrition security, improved livelihoods of the local communities as well as improved ecosystem wellbeing in the target areas.

Hits: 0