Kenya: Red-Hot Olunga Scores Second Hatrick As Duhail Run Riot in Cup

Nairobi — Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga scored a second hattrick of the season, continuing his brilliant start to the new season in Qatar, as his club Al Duhail thrashed Markhiya 8-3 in the first match of the Qatar Stars Cup.

Olunga scored all three in the team's 3-0 win over Al Arabi in a league tie two weeks ago.

Duhail were off to an emphatic start and they scored the first after just seven minutes when Ahmed Moen shot low from inside the box.

Sohaib Janan scored the second in the 15th minute with an easy tap in after a square ball from the right. Despite inituially being flagged for offside, a VAR check affirmed the goal.

Olunga then set up his team's third goal, doing well to show his strength to shield the ball on the right before cutting back a cross for Lotfi Madjer to finish off with a backheel.

The Kenyan lanky striker then opened his account in the 21st minute when Madjer returned the favour, clipping in a cross from the right for Olunga to nod home.

Two minutes after the break, Markhiya clawed one back through Youssef Ramadan, but Olunga restored the four goal cushion with hos second of the evening, a simple stretch to tap the ball home.

He completed his hattrick in audacious fashion, clipping the ball over the keeper delightfully after running on to a through ball.

Muhammad Al Hassan scored the second for Markhiya, but Duhail cemented their victory with Ahmed Ibrahim scoring an own goal in the 82nd minute and Rabah Bousafi adding the eighth. Fareed Ahmed added the third for Markhiya, but it was mere statistic.