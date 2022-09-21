Kenya: Ruto's Administration Furnishes Miguna With a New Passport Ending 4-Year Wait

Nairobi — Exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna who has been leaving in Canada after his dramatic deportation in 2018 says he has received his Kenyan passport following a directive from President William Ruto.

Miguna took to his social media accounts to state that he is now waiting for the government to lift the Red Alert Advisory it issued to airlines not to carry him back to the country.

"1687 days after Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Fred Matiang'i, Karanja Kibicho, and Gordon Kihalangwa conspired to illegally seize and destroy my Kenyan Passport, President William Ruto has had a new one delivered to me. Waiting for the lifting of red alerts," he said.

The self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader was deported in March 2018 after swearing in then opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People's President.

Miguna had earlier in September written to the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua demanding facilitation to travel to Nairobi for President William Ruto's swearing-in which was held on September 13.

In November 2021, Miguna's plan to travel back to Kenya hit a dead end after Air France declined to fly him over a Red Alert.

The outspoken lawyer had secured several court orders directing the government to provide him with a new Kenyan passport after security agencies defaced his passport following his arrest and subsequent deportation in 2018.