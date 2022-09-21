Kenya: Ruto's Administration Furnishes Miguna With a New Passport Ending 4-Year Wait

21 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna who has been leaving in Canada after his dramatic deportation in 2018 says he has received his Kenyan passport following a directive from President William Ruto.

Miguna took to his social media accounts to state that he is now waiting for the government to lift the Red Alert Advisory it issued to airlines not to carry him back to the country.

"1687 days after Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Fred Matiang'i, Karanja Kibicho, and Gordon Kihalangwa conspired to illegally seize and destroy my Kenyan Passport, President William Ruto has had a new one delivered to me. Waiting for the lifting of red alerts," he said.

The self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader was deported in March 2018 after swearing in then opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People's President.

Miguna had earlier in September written to the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua demanding facilitation to travel to Nairobi for President William Ruto's swearing-in which was held on September 13.

In November 2021, Miguna's plan to travel back to Kenya hit a dead end after Air France declined to fly him over a Red Alert.

The outspoken lawyer had secured several court orders directing the government to provide him with a new Kenyan passport after security agencies defaced his passport following his arrest and subsequent deportation in 2018.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X