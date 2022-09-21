Kenya: Governor Nassir, Port Stakeholders Discuss Reversion of Port Services to Mombasa

20 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir on Tuesday held talks with port stakeholders after President William Ruto's directive on reverting port services back to the coastal city.

The Mombasa Governor welcomed the move saying it is a positive step towards reviving the economy of the region.

"I was pleased to find that there has been progress in implementing the President's directive but noted there needs to be a concerted effort by the Kenya Ports Authority to limit excess bureaucracy and red tape that is hampering businesspeople from working," he said in a statement.

The roundtable discussions included stakeholders from the Clearing and Forwarding Association, the Kenya Transporters Association, and the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association.

In his first Presidential address, President Ruto returned the clearance office to Mombasa, canceling his predecessor's initiative.

He said thousands of people had lost jobs after the government made it mandatory to ferry all goods to Nairobi and other hinterlands through the Standard Gauge Railway.

Former President, Uhuru Kenyatta had relocated the clearance office for South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda from Mombasa to Naivasha 'to minimize the long distance for transporters and ensure quick facilitation of their goods.'

Nassir (then Mvita MP) joined freight handlers in holding weekly protests and petitioning Parliament as they complained that Uhuru's policy restricted road transporters to use the railway, half loads while maintaining the previous fees, making it more expensive.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X