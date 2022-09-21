Kenya: Sharks, Sofapaka Play to Barren Draw in First of 'Elite Pre-Season Tournament'

20 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Sofapaka and Kariobangi Sharks have played to a barren draw in the first match of the six-team 'Elite Pre-Season Tournament' at the Kasarani Annex on Tuesday afternoon.

It was a close game with chances and either of the two sides, who all fielded a majority of their new signings, could have won were they more clinical infront of goal.

Sofapaka had the first few early chances, Baron Oketch's improvised flick inside the box off a Geoffrey Ojunga cross going just wide while on the other end, new signing Paul Odhiambo had a rasping shot for Sharks saved by the keeper.

Three minutes to the break, Batoto ba Mungu had the best chance when Alex Imbusia made an industrious run on the left, slashed in a low cross but Oketch arrived late in the box with the ball needing the slightest of touches across the line with the keeper beaten.

The two sides made changes in the second half as both sets of coaches looked to give minutes to their new players.

The chances were few and far in between, with Imbusia coming close again for Sofapaka with a rasping shot saved by the keeper.

Sharks will play Bidco in their second match on Wednesday while Sofapaka will be in action on Thursday, also playing against the Thika-based team.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X