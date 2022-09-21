Tanzania: Zanzibar, Australia Set to Broaden Ties

Zanzibar — THE Australian High Commissioner to Kenya Luke Williams paid a courtesy call to Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi at the Isles State House on Monday, where the two leaders discussed how to broaden existing bilateral relations.

A press statement from State House said the Australian High Commissioner who also serves Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Somalia, promised promised Dr Mwinyi to strengthen the existing relations between Australia and Zanzibar, particularly in regard to the development of the blue economy.

According to the press statement from the State House, the Ambassador also assured President Mwinyi that he will make efforts to support development of agriculture to boost spice production.

Dr Mwinyi invited investors from Australia to invest in Zanzibar, currently prioritizing the blue economy with several opportunities including tourism, seaweed farming and fishing.

"In addition to the blue economy, Zanzibar still has many investment opportunities for both local and foreign investors," Dr Mwinyi said, adding that the government has been improving the investment environment, which includes the road network.

Zanzibar enjoys being an important tourism destination with many attractions including its interesting historical sites and culture of its people.