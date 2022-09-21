Tanzania: First VP Wants Act Party Members to Remain United

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR'S First Vice-President Othman Masoud Othman, has called on members of his political party - ACT-Wazalendo to strengthen unity among them.

Mr Othman said this when he visited the Mpendae Constituency in Unguja Islands, where he talked with the leaders and members of party in the constituency during a tour aimed to strengthen the party.

"I would like to remind my fellow members that the issue of unity and maintaining peace is an important weapon in achieving our development, which is the key goal of the party," he said.

He asked the members, especially the youth, to use the knowledge to build and strengthen the party so that it remains actively strong.

Mr Othman who is the Vice-Chairperson of the party also called on the ACT-Wazalendo party members to be creative and innovative in moving the party forward, including volunteering in working for the people in difficulties or in need.

He said that one of the objectives of the party is to ensure that most of the challenges that emerge during the general elections are solved for Zanzibar to remain peaceful and politically stable after elections.

He asked the members to be honest in achieving the objectives in the implementation of various programmes aimed at building the party and maintaining Government of National Unity (GNU), which requires all peoples' involvement.