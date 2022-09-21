Angola to Launch Measles Vaccination Campaign Soon

Luanda — Angola's minister of Health Silvia Lutucuta Tuesday in Luanda announced the start soon of a vaccination campaign countrywide aimed to curb the spread of measles outbreak.

The minister said the country has recorded the emergence of some cases of the disease.

According to the official, cases of the disease have appeared with some frequency, particularly in south-east Cuando Cubango province, although it is not yet considered to be an alarming issue.

Immediate intervention is now required to prevent the disease from spreading across the country, said the minister Lutucuta, during a visit to Josina Machel Hospital in Luanda, where she visited the children with cleft lip defect operated in that health institution.

The minister assured that MINSA is taking all health measures for epidemiological surveillance so that the pathology does not become a problem of greater relevance.

As for the five-year period 2022/2027, she announced the work on continuity of the improvement of primary health services.

"Since the last five-year period this has been our priority. Some gains have been confirmed, including the admission of some 33,000 professionals. About 80% of this number are in the municipalities to strengthen primary health care," she said.

Lutucuta stressed the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), adding that the programme made it possible to improve many infrastructures.

Of the 330 projects registered, among health posts, centres and municipal hospitals, 160 units were inaugurated, of which 150 are primary level.

On operation campaign for lip replacement, she said that it will cover several provinces of the country, some of which with the necessary conditions for treatment and diagnosis.