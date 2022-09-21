Angola: Government Reaffirms Support for Tourism Investment

Luanda — Angolan Executive, through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT), has pledged to continue to support investment projects for private initiative, aimed to recover and expand the hotel network and rebuild infrastructures and support tourism activities in the country.

The pledge came from the director general of the Tourism Promotion Institute (Infotur), Afonso Vita, on Tuesday in Luanda.

He said the move is intended to transform the country rich in tourist resource into a desirable destination for national and foreign tourists.

Addressing an opening ceremony, ahead of commemorations of World Tourism Day on 27 Sept, under the guidance of the Secretary of State for Tourism, Hélder Marcelino, the manager stressed the role of the sector.

He said that the goal is to contribute to the achieving the strategic vision of diversifying the economy.

He said that the private sector is crucial to face the challenges after the achievement of the sector's objectives.

The manager added that the public-private cooperation is an essential strategy, which entails permanent sharing on relevant information and coordinated strategies.

The official called for the need to rethink the relationship between tourism and people, nature, climate and the economy, ensuring a fair distribution of the benefits of tourism and moving towards a resilient tourism economy.

The Tourism, he added, can play an important role in preserving cultures and protecting biodiversity and ecosystems, structuring it around natural resources, landscape, sun, beach, cultural heritage, and increasing business tourism, without neglecting other segments.

According to him, the construction in the country of tourism enterprises of various types, feeds the expectation of being able to think and restart tourism in a safe way for an inclusive economic growth.

He concluded by calling for the implementation of the strategic action defined for the next five years, meeting the desire of making Angola more open and attractive to domestic and international tourism.

The World Tourism Day programme is running until 30 Sept.

World Tourism Day was established in 1980 by the World Tourism Organisation (WTO).

The date coincides with the anniversary of the adoption of its Statutes, on 27 September, 1970, and aims to promote the knowledge of the international community about the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, economic and political values.