Angola: Gonçalves Muandumba Is New Secretary for MPLA Mobilisation

Luanda — The MPLA Political Bureau Tuesday appointed Gonçalves Muandumba to the position of secretary for mobilisation and insertion in society, replacing Jorge Dombolo.

This is expressed in a press release from the 4th extraordinary meeting of the MPLA Political Bureau, chaired by the party leader, João Lourenço.

In its session, the party's politburo also approved the extraordinary conferences in the provinces of Luanda, Moxico, Bengo, Malanje, Zaire, Cabinda, Lunda Norte and Cuanza Norte for the month of October this year.

These are the provinces where new governors were appointed, following the general elections of 24 August.

The participants praised the inauguration of the President of the Republic and head of the Executive for the five-year period 2022-2027.

The members reiterated their unconditional support for the implementation of the Government Programme adopted in the Elections of 24 August.

In the communiqué, the MPLA Political Bureau also expressed support for the President of the Republic in the implementation of policy measures that result in Governance based on working more and communicating better.

The document states that the participants in Tuesday's session praised the celebrations of the centenary of the Nation's founder, Doctor António Agostinho Neto.

MPLA reiterated its commitment to preserve the political-ideological thinking that guided Neto's actions, stressing his commitment to the National Liberation Struggle, which led to Angola's Independence, on November 11, 1975. .

In the August 24 elections, the MPLA won 124 out of 220 MPs.