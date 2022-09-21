Kenya: Chaos Rock Kisumu County Assembly During MCAs' Swearing in

Kisumu — There was an interruption during the swearing in of the 47 Members of County Assembly (MCAs) at the Kisumu County Assembly.

Chaos broke out when the Clerk Owen Ojuok announced that he had a communication from the Court barring 4 nominated MCAs from swearing in.

A mid chaos, Owen read that the MCAs, Kennedy Ajwang, Lawino Opar, John Obaso and Regina Kizito had been barred through a court order, however, the MCAs did not allow him to state by they have been barred.

The MCAs led by South West MCA Gard Olima and Kano Wawidhi ward Moses Ochele opposed the court order.

"Mr Clerk, there is no way you can introduce a communication in the middle of swearing in," said Ochele.

Owen later heed to the pressure from the MCAs and went further to swear in the four contested nomination MCAs.

It is understood that the four MCAs were targeted because they failed to honour a dinner meeting convened on Monday evening and attended by ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

The four are believed to have been in Nakuru in a camp supporting the candidature of Samuel Ongou for the position of the Speaker.

Whereas ODM party had made its position known, to support the former Speaker Elisha Oraro, a number of MCAs had defied and were supporting Ongou, who was a Majority Leader in the first Assembly.

Security was beefed up in the Assembly during the chaos fearing it could have spilled outside the precincts of the Assembly, which is full with members of the public.

All the 47 MCAs both elected and nominated have now been sworn into office and the election of a Speaker which attracted four candidates is on going.

Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor skipped the National Assembly induction to attend the swearing and voting of the Speaker, sitting at the public gallery.