Tanzania: Former IGP Mwema Appointed to Chair Prisons Corporation Board

Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Hamad Yussuf Masauni has appointed former IGP Said Mwema to chair the Prisons Corporation Sole (SHIMA) Board of Directors.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry's communication unit on Tuesday, Mr Moremi Marwa has been named the Board's secretary.

Other members of the board are Emmanuel Akunay, Fuad Jaffer, Isaack Mazwile, Salim Aziz Salim and Engineer Theofile Bwakea.

Other members mentioned in the list are Wanja Mtawazo, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) John Itambu, Raymond Mndolwa, Revocatus Rachel and Fatma Mangunda.

The statement added that their appointment is effective from today.