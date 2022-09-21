South Africa: MPs Call For Heads to Roll at Eskom - South African News Briefs - September 21, 2022

Cape Town —

Eskom. Load Shedding. Crisis.

It appears that Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is in the line of fire as MPs seek answers to the latest power cuts which has seen the country plunge to Stage 6 load shedding. Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has called for Mantashe to be fired, for his failures in such a crucial role. Meanwhile the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says that Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and the entire Eskom board should be axed. There are also calls for a change in the country's energy policy and the removal of certain legal requirements to supply energy, Eye Witness News reports. This is only the second time ever that the country has reached Stage 6 level of power cuts, since the energy crisis began. It means that South Africans will experience up to six hours without electricity per day, Moneyweb reports.

More International Flights Will Take To South African Skies Before End of Year

With tourism slowly recovering from the lull since Covid-19 shook the world, South Africa will soon see a boom of international flights - five in all so far - making its way to our shores with lots of tourists onboard, with money to spend. The first such arrival was Belgium, with flights from Brussels to Cape Town and Johannesburg on September 1. Next in line is Qantas with direct flights from Perth to Johannesburg on November 1. United Airlines will have a direct flight from Cape Town to Washington, DC from November 18. A favourite South African destination, Mauritius will have an Air Mauritius direct flight to Cape Town from November 16. Delta Airlines make up the rear, with direct flights from Atlanta to Cape Town from December 17. Happy flying, those who can!

Will ConCourt Ruling on Executive Ethics Code Scare Donors?

On September 20, 2022, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Executive Ethics Code, which allowed for parties not to disclose their donors, unconstitutional. The ConCourt confirmed a ruling handed down by the Pretoria High court in 2021. Political analyst Sandile Swana said the ruling was a "powerful" one and said that donor funding for parties would take a knock. He added that when donors are awarded tenders, after making donations, the circumstances will determine whether in fact there is a conflict of interest.