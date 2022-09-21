Somalia: Somali Leaders Joins World Leaders At UN General Assembly in U.S.

Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is attending the 77th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off on Tuesday in New York, the US.

The world leaders are debating the reduction of poverty and instability, the development of education, youth employment, finding solutions to natural disasters, and people's rights.

President Hassan Sheikh is expected to deliver a speech on the current situation in Somalia, mainly the security, counter-terrorism, drought and emergency relief.

During the UNGA77, Hassan Sheikh will have a meeting with the leaders of the countries on the sidelines of the UN session, according to a statement issued by his office.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abshir Omar Huruse, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhsoumi, the Minister of State for the National Presidency, Abshir Bukhari, the Head of the Somali Mission to the UN Abukar Baalle and the chief of staff Hussein Sheikh Mohamud.