Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Set to Visit Cuba

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will this week travel to Cuba for an official visit, the country's Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

According to Cuban publication Aleynes Palacios Hurtado, Mnangagwa is expected in Havana on Friday for official talks with local authorities.

The Zimbabwean leader is currently in the United States for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

Cuba and Zimbabwe have maintained strong relations since April 20, 1980, "which have been based on mutual support and respect".

As a result of collaboration, nearly 2,000 Zimbabwean students have graduated from a number of majors at Cuban universities, and hundreds of Cuban professionals have offered their knowledge and expertise to that African nation.

Harare, also under sanctions imposed by the West, has maintained an "unwavering stance against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba".