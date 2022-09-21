South Africa: Western Cape Education Invite Media to Pinelands North Primary School in Anticipation of Top School Announcement, 22 Sept

21 September 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Media alert and photo opportunity: World's best school prizes - announcement of the top 3!

The WCED would like to invite media to Pinelands North Primary School tomorrow, as we wait in anticipation to hear if one of our schools made the Top 3!

In June 2022, T4 Education in partnership with Templeton World Charity Foundation, Accenture and American Express, announced their Top 10 shortlists for the World's Best School Prize.

The Western Cape Government were delighted that two of our schools had been nominated in the Top Ten shortlist for the category: Overcoming Adversity.

Pinelands North Primary School and West End Primary School have since been competing with 8 other schools in their category from Australia, Malaysia, India, Uganda, Brazil, Jamaica, Kenya and Nigeria, for the $50 000 prize for their category.

Tomorrow, the shortlisted Top 3 schools in their category will be announced.

Please join us at Pinelands North Primary School for this much anticipated announcement. We are hoping to celebrate!

Time: 11h30

Venue: Pinelands-North PS (Richmond Ave, Pinelands, Cape Town)

Please contact Bronagh Hammond for further information if required.

