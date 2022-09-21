Somalia: Saudi FM Meets Counterpart Somalia in New York

21 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

NEW YORK - Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah held talks on Tuesday with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The officials signed a memorandum of understanding on political consultations between their countries with the aim of bolstering their ties of friendship and cooperation.

Prince Abdullah praised Shahid for his role as president of the 76th General Assembly.

Shahid, for his part, hailed Saudi Arabia's constant support of the UN and international affairs.

The ministers discussed bilateral relations between their countries and ways to boost them. They also covered the latest international developments and issues of common interest.

Also in New York, Prince Faisal met with his counterpart from Somalia, Abshir Omar Jama, for talks on bilateral ties and ways to bolster them. They also discussed regional and international developments.

