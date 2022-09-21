Africa: CAF Technical Inspection Delegation to Arrive in Algeria On Thursday to Visit Totalenergies CHAN Host Cities and Stadiums

A CAF delegation consisting of technical experts in various operational areas will visit the three cities that will host the TotalEnergies African Nations Championships (CHAN) from 13 January until 04 February 2023.

The inspection team will arrive on Thursday, 22 September 2022 in Algiers and will kick-off the visits the following day, Friday 23 September in Constantine.

The following day, Saturday 24 September - the delegation will be in Oran. Sunday and Monday, 25 and 26 September, they will be in the capital Algiers.

The delegation will consists of technical experts from competitions, marketing, TV, safety and security, hospitality, protocol, medical, media and others.

They will inspect not just the stadiums but also a number of facilities and areas that will be used during the competitions including the hotels, hospitals and other areas.

CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba said: "With three months to the tournament, it is important we assess the state of readiness and give feedback to our hosts. In the last few months, CAF small teams have been visiting Algeria to inspect the venues but this inspection is a major one as it covers all aspects of the competition. The inspection team will report to myself and also our Executive Committee on the progress that is being made."

He added: "We are also looking forward and preparing for the final draw on Saturday, 01 October 2022. The final draw is an important event in the countdown to the kick-off next year."

CAF Inspection Team Schedule:

Thursday, 22 September: Arrival at the airport: (12h00)

Friday, 23 September: Constantine

Saturday: 24 September: Oran

Sunday and Monday: 25 & 26 September: Algiers

CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com