Africa: Great Show Expected for Totalenergies CAF CC Second Preliminary Round

21 September 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The fixtures for the second preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup are known. With the entry of major players, this second round promises to be very interesting.

Exempted from the previous round, the defending champions RS Berkane will face Nigeria's Kwara United. AS Real Bamako of Mali and Accra Hearts of Oak of Ghana will lock horns.

Kipanga of Zanzibar who managed to reach the second round will now have to face Club Africain of Tunisia, while a southern African duel awaits Royal AM of South Africa and Zesco of Zambia.

FC Saint Eloi Lupopo of DR Congo will only make their debut in the second round of the competition, taking advantage of their opponents' withdrawal in the first round. And now they will face Sagrada Esperança of Angola. Another interesting encounter is between good teams, Sporting Gagnoa of Côte d'Ivoire and JS Saoura of Algeria.

ASCK of Togo will face USM Alger meanwhile Al Akhder of Libya will face Azam of Tanzania.

The second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup is scheduled on 7, 8 and 9 October (for the first leg) and 14, 15 and 16 October (Second leg).

Second Round Fixtures

Al Akhder (Libya) - Azam FC (Tanzania)

Hilal AlSahil (Sudan) - Pyramids FC (Egypt)

AS Kigali (Rwanda) - Al Nasr (Libya)

ASCK (Togo) - USM Alger (Algeria)

Elgeco Plus (Madagascar) - Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

AS FAR (Morocco) - Anglogold Ashanti GBS (Guinea)

Fasil Kenema (Ethiopia) - CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Ferroviaro da Beira (Mozambique) - Diables Noirs (Congo)

Kallon FC (Sierra Leone) - Future FC (Egypt)

Kipanga (Zanzibar) - Club Africain (Tunisia)

Kwara United (Nigeria) - RS Berkane (Morocco)

Royal AM (South Africa) - Zesco United (Zambia)

Sporting Gagnoa (Côte d'Ivoire) - JS Saoura (Algeria)

St Eloi Lupopo (DR Congo) - GD Sagrada Esperança (Angola)

St Michel (Seychelles) - DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

AS Real Bamako (Mali) - Accra Hearts of Oak (Ghana)

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X