Africa: Great Show Expected for Totalenergies CAF CC Second Preliminary Round

The fixtures for the second preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup are known. With the entry of major players, this second round promises to be very interesting.

Exempted from the previous round, the defending champions RS Berkane will face Nigeria's Kwara United. AS Real Bamako of Mali and Accra Hearts of Oak of Ghana will lock horns.

Kipanga of Zanzibar who managed to reach the second round will now have to face Club Africain of Tunisia, while a southern African duel awaits Royal AM of South Africa and Zesco of Zambia.

FC Saint Eloi Lupopo of DR Congo will only make their debut in the second round of the competition, taking advantage of their opponents' withdrawal in the first round. And now they will face Sagrada Esperança of Angola. Another interesting encounter is between good teams, Sporting Gagnoa of Côte d'Ivoire and JS Saoura of Algeria.

ASCK of Togo will face USM Alger meanwhile Al Akhder of Libya will face Azam of Tanzania.

The second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup is scheduled on 7, 8 and 9 October (for the first leg) and 14, 15 and 16 October (Second leg).

Second Round Fixtures

Al Akhder (Libya) - Azam FC (Tanzania)

Hilal AlSahil (Sudan) - Pyramids FC (Egypt)

AS Kigali (Rwanda) - Al Nasr (Libya)

ASCK (Togo) - USM Alger (Algeria)

Elgeco Plus (Madagascar) - Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

AS FAR (Morocco) - Anglogold Ashanti GBS (Guinea)

Fasil Kenema (Ethiopia) - CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Ferroviaro da Beira (Mozambique) - Diables Noirs (Congo)

Kallon FC (Sierra Leone) - Future FC (Egypt)

Kipanga (Zanzibar) - Club Africain (Tunisia)

Kwara United (Nigeria) - RS Berkane (Morocco)

Royal AM (South Africa) - Zesco United (Zambia)

Sporting Gagnoa (Côte d'Ivoire) - JS Saoura (Algeria)

St Eloi Lupopo (DR Congo) - GD Sagrada Esperança (Angola)

St Michel (Seychelles) - DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

AS Real Bamako (Mali) - Accra Hearts of Oak (Ghana)