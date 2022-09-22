Rwanda: APR Bow Out of CAF Champions League

APR FC could not stand the might of US Monastir in the CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg game at the Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet on Sunday afternoon as the Tunisian giants won the encounter by three goals to nil.

US Monastir lost the first leg in Huye by a lone goal to nothing but have sailed through to the next stage of the competition on a 3-1 aggregate.

A ferocious long range drive from Haykeul Chickhaoui hit the post with APR goalkeeper Pierre Ishimwe beaten and Zied Aloui had the simplest of tasks by placing the rebound into the back of the net for the opener in the sixth minute.

The first chance for APR came in the 18th after Yves Mugunga was brought down around the US Monastir vital area but the resulting free kick was wasted.

US Monastir had their second goal in the 29th minute through midfielder Houssem Tka who connected beautifully into the net following a pinpoint cross from Idriss Mhirsi on the right.

Chances were far and few afterwards as the first half came to an end with US Monastir leading 2-0 and clearly on top.

The second half saw US Monastir maintain their dominance and they added the third goal in the 68th minute through Youssouf Oumarou who delicately chipped a ball into the net after turning his marker inside the penalty box.

The defence of APR were able to hold the US Monastir attackers at bay in the final fifteen minutes of the game as the referee blew his whistle for the end of the encounter.