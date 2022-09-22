Kenya Bureau of Standards Contracts Japanese Firm to Verify Imported Motor Vehicles

Nairobi — The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has settled on a Japanese firm for the verification of all second-hand motor vehicles, spare parts and mobile equipment that will be imported into the country.

Through a notice, the body mandated to offer quality inspection of imports based on Kenya standards or approved specifications indicated it had settled on Quality Inspection Services Inc. Japan (QISJ) to offer the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVOC) services.

The PVOCs services are offered by inspection companies that have been contracted by the bureau.

"KEBS wishes to inform all stakeholders and the public that Quality Inspection Services Inc. Japan (QISJ) has been contracted to continue offering PVOC services for used motor vehicles, mobile equipment ad used motor vehicle spare parts in Japan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Thailand and South Africa for the next three years with effect from August 19 2022," stated KEBS.

QISJ has also been contracted to offer the services in Singapore effective August 19, 2022.

Importers of used motor vehicles, mobile equipment and used motor vehicle parts have been reminded to accompany their imports with Certificates of Roadworthiness (CORS) or Certificates of Conformity (COCS) issued by QISJ.

However, importers who fail to obtain either of the certificates shall be subjected to destination inspection at a fee equal to five per cent of the approved customs values as stipulated in Legal Notice No. 78 (2020).

This notice takes effect immediately however KEBS noted that it will apply to consignments imported from Singapore from October 1.