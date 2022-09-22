Kenya: Ruto Promises Business-Friendly Policy to Spur FDIs Into the Country

Nairobi — President William Ruto has promised a business-friendly policy to spur Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) from the United States of America (USA) to Kenya.

Ruto, who is in the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly, noted creating a conducive and enabling business environment will be a focus area of his administration.

Speaking during a US - Kenya Executive Business Roundtable held in New York, the Head of State said the move will create jobs and wealth in the country.

"Kenya is open for increased business with the USA. A conducive and enabling business environment will be a focus area of my administration to spur domestic and foreign direct investments to create jobs and wealth," Ruto said.

The Head of State had earlier reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to the global community of nations.

"We share a strong interest in the preservation of peace, prosperity and dignity for all people and the protection of our planet and its resources," the President said.

Ruto is also expected to hold bilateral talks with several Heads of State and government on key issues including; the promotion of Kenya's foreign policy, enhancing participation in the quest for realization of SDGs, and global leadership in emerging issues including climate change.

President Ruto left the country on Sunday to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London, United Kingdom.

The President later proceeded to New York for the 77th UN General Assembly which was opened on Tuesday.

The 77th UNGA, set to close on September 27, coincides with the worst drought in the Horn of Africa with many countries in the region including Kenya experiencing unprecedented effects in the last forty years.

The conflict in Ukraine will also feature in deliberations at the General Assembly.