Rwanda: Japanese Karate Experts Train Rwandan Coaches, Players

Six top Japanese karate experts are in the country to train Rwandan coaches and players, in a bid to improve their skills in the game.

On Friday, September 16, a five-day technical conference kicked off at Notre Dame des Anges Primary School in Kigali.

The training is attended by about 120 karatekas, most of them being coaches.

The six Japanese trainers delivering the training are: Kamino Masaru (8th Dan), Nakamichi Koji (2nd Dan), Ogusu Koichi (5th Dan), Harano Kazuyoshi (5th Dan), Kamino Takahiro (6th Dan) and Haraguchi Shosuke (5th Dan).

This is the fourth time the program organised by the Japan Karate Association Rwanda (JKA Rwanda) is held in the country.

Guy Didier Rurangayire, the Director of JKA Rwanda, noted that the training focuses on "the general knowledge of karate," its basics, as well as offering corrections in terms of techniques.

"They are teaching us using the updated karate teaching methods. They are correcting us and raising our level in general," he added.

Kazuyoshi, one of the trainers, said the level of karate in Rwanda has improved compared to the past.

He said the training is important for improving the coaches' knowledge of the game.