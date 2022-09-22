Kenya: Call Free Toll Number 1551 to Report Corruption-Related Incidents - EACC

21 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has released a free toll number 1551 where Kenyans can now report incidents of corruption.

The service is available between Mondays - Friday during working hours of 8.00 am to 5.00 pm.

The anti-graft body also notified Kenyans that they can also report corruption-related incidents at any Huduma centers countrywide.

The agency further disclosed that the self-declaration forms can be found in all the Huduma Centers countrywide.

On September 2, 2022, the agency directed all the leaders who were elected on August 9, 2022, General Election to declare their wealth within their first 30 days in office.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X