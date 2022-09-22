Kenya: Be Ready for 'Tiki-Taka' Police, Says Coach Sammy Omollo

Nairobi — Kenya Police FC head coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo has said his team will showcase a new brand of football in the coming FKF Premier League season, saying he has a good squad to play the 'tiki-taka' style of football.

Speaking after his team's first match in the 'Elite Pre-Season Tournament', A 1-1 draw with City Stars, Omollo said he was impressed with how the shape of his team was coming up.

"This season, we don't want to play high balls. I want to see us playing the ball a lot more on the ground, the tiki-taka style. I have players who can do that comfortably. From the goalkeeper (Job Ochieng), he is very confident with the ball on his feet," Omollo said.

He added; "This is what I wanted to see from the game against City Stars and we passed the ball very well from my back four coming in to midfield and moving forward. This is the brand of football we want to play."

Against City Stars, Francis Kahata scored the opening goal for Police with a looped header after David Owino's cross from his weaker right foot off a short corner.

City Stars equalized in the second half through Mohamed Bejaber who scored with a shot from inside the box after the keeper spilled a cross.

"I am really happy with how we played. The score was not really important for me but what I wanted to see more was how we can build from the back and we did that really well," Omollo said.

The coach went on to offer praises for new signings Marvin Nabwire and David Okoth, who he says have brought in a different dynamism to the team.

"On the ball, Marvin was a delight to watch because he moved us forward very well and when we didn't have the ball he really defended well making Patillah (Omotto) and Duke's (Abuya) work easier," noted Omollo.

Police will next face Ulinzi Stars on Saturday in the mini tournament and Omollo says he will retain the same team as he looks to further strengthen it, terming it as his preferred Starting 11.