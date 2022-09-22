Kenya: Police Refute Claims 7 Bodies Retrieved From River Yala

Nairobi — National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has refuted claims that seven bodies that are pending identification and collection at the Yala sub-county hospital were all retrieved from River Yala.

Shioso said the reports were inaccurate and grossly misleading to the public.

Each body has a specific and different history and circumstances and added that only two of the seven bodies were retrieved from River Yala.

Shioso states, that another cases was a hit-and-run road traffic accident victim that was also taken to the morgue

One case was of a suspected suicide by drowning, which was witnessed by the public and a suicide note left behind also saw the body taken to the morgue.

Another case is of a sudden death of an unknown person who collapsed and died at Wa-gai Market and he remains unidentified.