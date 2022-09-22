Kenya: Bottom-Up Economic Model About Including Marginalized Working Majority - Ruto to World Leaders

21 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has told world leaders that the bottom-up economic models is about including the maginalised working majority in the economic mainstream.

While making his inaugural speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the head of state pointed out that "The ingenuity, optimism, resilience and energy in this ever-bustling bottom is sometimes called hustling."

He stated that invisible to policymakers and beyond the reach of many public services, these hustlers take nothing for granted, surviving overwhelming odds, and frequently succeeding greatly.

He further went ahead to quote Abraham Lincoln, that "things may come to those who wait, but only things left behind by those who hustle."

He made a clarion call for all member states to mainstream these millions through deliberate strategies and efforts for economic inclusion; by Building Back Better, from the Bottom-Up.

"I suggest that we have a golden opportunity to faithfully adhere to this motto by augmenting it, in word and in deed, with an additional "B": Building Back Better, from the Bottom," he said.

He stated that "building back better from the bottom upwards is, essentially, about including the marginalized working majority in the economic mainstream."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X