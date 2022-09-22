Rwanda: Injured Mugunga Doubtful for Monastir Clash

APR FC were dealt a huge blow with striker Yves Mugunga now a serious doubt for Sunday's CAF Champions League first round second leg clash with Monastir in Tunisia.

Adil Erradi Muhamed is now sweating over the fitness of the striker, who scored the lone goal that separated the two sides during the first leg in Huye, after he picked up an injury during Saturday's final training drills in Monastir.

Mugunga trained with the rest of the squad but did not finish the session and was hence forced off the pitch after he suffered a knock on his knee.

The club has not confirmed whether Mugunga will play or miss the match as the coach is waiting for the club doctor's final say on his situation.

Mugunga was a major threat to US Monastir's defense during the first leg and his absence in the attack in the second leg could be a huge boost for the club that is looking to do their best to turn the result in Huye around and progress to the next round.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly await who qualify, between Monastir and APR FC, as their next opponents for the second round for the Champions League.