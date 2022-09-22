Angola: DRC President Encourages Angolan Counterpart in His Role to Achieve Peace, Stability

1 September 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) president Félix Tshisekedi has encouraged his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, to continue with his commitment to achieve peace and stability in the DRC.

Félix Tshisekedi made the statement while addressing a general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday in New York.

In his speech, the Head of State of the DRC listed some actions that his government wants to see implemented to eradicate insecurity in the eastern region of his country.

He highlighted the Luanda Roadmap, agreed between the DRC and Rwanda, as well as support for the continuation of the Nairobi (Kenya) peace process and the Luanda discussions.

Angola takes over the rotating presidency of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

With the commitment of the Angolan Statesman, the Angolan presidency of the ICGLR has contributed to alleviate the climate of tension and reduce the atmosphere of mistrust among the member states.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X