Angola: DRC President Encourages Angolan Counterpart in His Role to Achieve Peace, Stability

Luanda — Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) president Félix Tshisekedi has encouraged his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, to continue with his commitment to achieve peace and stability in the DRC.

Félix Tshisekedi made the statement while addressing a general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday in New York.

In his speech, the Head of State of the DRC listed some actions that his government wants to see implemented to eradicate insecurity in the eastern region of his country.

He highlighted the Luanda Roadmap, agreed between the DRC and Rwanda, as well as support for the continuation of the Nairobi (Kenya) peace process and the Luanda discussions.

Angola takes over the rotating presidency of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

With the commitment of the Angolan Statesman, the Angolan presidency of the ICGLR has contributed to alleviate the climate of tension and reduce the atmosphere of mistrust among the member states.