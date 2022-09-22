Kenya: Super Sub Simiyu Strikes Late Brace as Ulinzi Come From Behind to Beat MCF

Nairobi — New signings Boniface Muchiri and Hillary Simiyu scored three late goals as Ulinzi Stars beat National Super League (NSL) side Mulley Children's Family (MCF) 3-1 in the Elite Pre-Season Tournament at the Kasarani Annex on Wednesday.

Simiyu scored twice in three added time minutes, one with along range effort and the other from the penalty spot after Muchiri had scored in the 85th minute.

Former Gor Mahia forward Tony Nyangor scored the opening goal for MCF from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Swaleh Chacha handled inside the box.

The soldiers had dominated most of the match, but lacked the final precision when it mattered most. They trailed 1-0 at the break, after Nyangor had scored from the penalty spot, but turned the style on the second tier side in the final five minutes of the game.

After conceding, Ulinzi came close to equalizing in the 31st minute when Masita Masuta rose highest to glance a corner from Stephen Etyang, but his effort was plucked off the top left corner by the MCF keeper.

In the second half, Ulinzi under new coach Bernard Mwalala made changes to the squad with Muchiri coming in.

The former Tusker FC man had an immediate chance to score the equalizer when he was set up by Etyang who slashed in a low cross from the right, but the keeper made a save.

Masuta had a glorious chance in the 65th minute when he beat the offside trap to pick the ball behind the defense, strode to the box and turned away from his marker, but the final shot came off the upright.

Ulinzi kept their patience and they were ultimately rewarded in the 85th minute when Muchiri scored with a brilliantly taken freekick from 30 yards out.

The former Tusker FC man then provided the second goal, putting former Nzoia man through on goal before the latter fired an unstoppable belter after the MCF side had changed their first choice keeper who was injured.

Simiyu completed his brace at the stroke of fulltime from the penalty spot after a high boot on Enosh Ochieng.